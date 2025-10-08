Sir Vivian Richards Gushes In Praise For India Captain Shubman Gill Ahead Of 2nd Test: 'He Is My Favourite'

Legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards' admiration for Virat Kohli knows no bounds. The feeling is mutual, as both of them have a lot of affection and respect for one another.

However, it looks like Sir Viv Richards has a new favourite, as he has heaped praise on Indian Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill.

Vivian Richards Lavishes Praise on India's Skipper Shubman Gill

Vivian Richards was asked about captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli competing in the upcoming India-Australia ODI series. The Caribbean cricketing legend expressed that Shubman Gill has become his favourite player, saying that he is a magnificent cricketer.

The legendary cricketer also affirmed his fondness for former Team India captain Virat Kohli, saying that he is in love with the way he plays.

"That decision lies with the folks who pick the team, but what I can tell you that Gill is my favourite, he is a magnificent player. Everyone knows I am super in love with the way Virat Kohli plays. I think that's about it," Vivian Richards said to the media in Delhi, as quoted by PTI.

Vivian Richards Reacts To West Indies' Loss To India In Ahmedabad Test

West Indies' shambolic loss to India in the Ahmedabad Tests sparked major concern. The Caribbean men failed to make a big impact as their batting unit floundered. The bowlers, too, could not restrict the Indian batters as three batters completed their respective centuries.

Sir Vivian Richards expressed his thoughts on the team's performance against India, highlighting that he still has hope in the players and affirmed that they can be competitive, which could help them big-time.

"We are just hoping they will improve, can be competitive, as long as they are competitive, things can work out. Even though India won the first match, I still have hope in my guys... I am looking for the team to do well," Viv Ricahrds added.