Updated 8 October 2025 at 20:36 IST
Sir Vivian Richards Gushes In Praise For India Captain Shubman Gill Ahead Of 2nd Test: 'He Is My Favourite'
Vivian Richards praises Shubman Gill as his new favourite, calling him magnificent, while reaffirming his admiration for Virat Kohli’s playing style ahead of the India-Australia ODI series.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards' admiration for Virat Kohli knows no bounds. The feeling is mutual, as both of them have a lot of affection and respect for one another.
However, it looks like Sir Viv Richards has a new favourite, as he has heaped praise on Indian Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill.
Vivian Richards Lavishes Praise on India's Skipper Shubman Gill
Vivian Richards was asked about captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli competing in the upcoming India-Australia ODI series. The Caribbean cricketing legend expressed that Shubman Gill has become his favourite player, saying that he is a magnificent cricketer.
The legendary cricketer also affirmed his fondness for former Team India captain Virat Kohli, saying that he is in love with the way he plays.
"That decision lies with the folks who pick the team, but what I can tell you that Gill is my favourite, he is a magnificent player. Everyone knows I am super in love with the way Virat Kohli plays. I think that's about it," Vivian Richards said to the media in Delhi, as quoted by PTI.
Also Read: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Scheduled To Reach Delhi Prior To Australia Departure, Indian Squad To Travel In Two Phases: Report
Vivian Richards Reacts To West Indies' Loss To India In Ahmedabad Test
West Indies' shambolic loss to India in the Ahmedabad Tests sparked major concern. The Caribbean men failed to make a big impact as their batting unit floundered. The bowlers, too, could not restrict the Indian batters as three batters completed their respective centuries.
Sir Vivian Richards expressed his thoughts on the team's performance against India, highlighting that he still has hope in the players and affirmed that they can be competitive, which could help them big-time.
Also Read: 'Your Voice Will Forever Live': Punjab Kings Post Heartfelt Tribute For Late Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda
"We are just hoping they will improve, can be competitive, as long as they are competitive, things can work out. Even though India won the first match, I still have hope in my guys... I am looking for the team to do well," Viv Ricahrds added.
Following the Ahmedabad Test, Team India will lock horns against the West Indies on Friday, October 10, at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 8 October 2025 at 20:36 IST