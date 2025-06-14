SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram Shines As Catalyst For South Africa's Success In WTC Final With Gritty Knock

South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates after scoring a century on day three of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

WTC Final: Aiden Markram emerges as one of South Africa's biggest highlights from the World Test Championship Final. His temperament while batting speaks volumes, as the opener stood like a wall for his side on day three to put the Proteas Men in top gear. In an electrifying summit clash with pristine conditions, SA ended their longstanding wait after coming close on multiple occasions.

From getting the victory snatched to taking the win away from Australia's hands, the South African fans now put a rest on the nightmares from the T20 World Cup 2024 Final as Markram played a key role in driving SA's arc towards the finish line.

Aiden Markram Is A National Hero!

Aiden Markram was dismissed on a six-ball duck in the first innings after he was rattled by Mitchell Starc. But the Proteas opener returned with enhanced determination and temperament and troubled the Aussie bowling quartet. Markram and Skipper Temba Bavuma delivered a partnership to remember on such a big stage as the SA batters made Australia scratch their heads due to lack of breakthroughs on the final session of day three.

Markram scored a 207-ball 136, which included 14 boundaries and had a strike rate of 65.70. It will be a knock to remember for the ages for SA, and Aiden will be remembered as a national hero for his knock as the Rainbow Nation celebrates after clinching the prestigious mace.

South Africa Clinch Victory In WTC Final, Defeat Australia

The World Test Championship ended with South Africa lifting the prestigious WTC Mace. Temba Bavuma continues his reign as an undefeated skipper in test cricket. The Proteas Men would take pride in taking down Australia, who were defending the mace and have been a dominant side throughout the cycle.