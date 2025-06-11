SA vs AUS, WTC 2025 Final: Steve Smith Shatters Don Bradman's Longstanding Feat At Lord's, Puts Australia Back In Game With Commanding Fifty

WTC 2025 Final: Star Australia batter Steve Smith achieved a unique milestone at the iconic Lord's with a stunning half-century against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final, on Wednesday, June 11th.

Smith's commanding fifty came in the first ball of the 33rd over, when the Aussie batter slammed the ball over the backward point for a four. The 36-year-old batter just raised his bat to celebrate his 72-ball half-century.

Steve Smith Breaks Multiple Records With His Half-Century At Lord's

Steve Smith shattered legendary batters Don Bradman and Garfield Sobers at the iconic stadium with his pivotal knock. The Aussie batter became the highest run-scorer by a visiting batter at Lord's. Smith holds the top spot with 578 runs at Lord's.

Former Australian cricketer Warren Bardsley holds the second spot with 575 runs. Meanwhile, Garfield Sobers holds the third position with 571 runs. With 551 runs at the Lord's in London, Don Bradman stands in the fourth spot on the chart.

It was also Steve Smith's fifth fifty-plus score at the Lord's in red-ball cricket.

Steven Smith also broke Allan Border's milestone of most 50-plus scores in England by a visiting batter. Smith has 18 such fifty-plus scores in England. Meanwhile, Allan Border and Vivian Richards are in second place with 17 fifty-plus scores in England.

Steve Smith's Crucial Knock Helped Australia Make Comeback In WTC 2023-2025 Final

Steve Smith's knock came to an end in the 42nd over, when Proteas offspinner Aiden Markram dismissed the Aussie batter for 66 runs from 112 balls at a strike rate of 58.93. Smith hammered 10 fours during his time on the crease.

Australia struggled in the first session as they lost quick wickets in the first session. But Steve Smith's knock played a pivotal role for the Aussies, as they made a solid comeback in the game.