‘Saath Baith Kar Piyenge': Irfan Pathan's Eye-Popping Response to Hookah Question Amid Controversy Featuring MS Dhoni

An old video of former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has gone viral where he accuses MS Dhoni of favouring players during his tenure as the captain of the side. Pathan had revealed that Dhoni had the habit of favouring players who made hookah for him and sat along with him to give him company. Days after that old quote of Pathan went viral, the cricketer himself has reacted to it in a cheeky fashion.

‘Saath baith kar piyenge’

So, here is what prompted a response out of Patha. On a photo featuring Pathan with Mohammed Shami, a fan asked on X: "Pathan bhai, woh hookah ka kya hua? (Pathan bhai, what happened to the hookah)?"

Pathan replied: "Main aur @msdhoni saath baith kar piyenge ;) (Me and MS Dhoni will sit together and smoke)."

'Don't have a habit of setting up hookah'

"Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about it. Sometimes, statements get twisted in the media, so I wanted to clarify. Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like that. Everything's going as per plan.' When you get a reply like that, you believe it and do what you can. If you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect," Pathan said.

He further added: "I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking unnecessarily. Everyone knows. Sometimes, it's better not to speak. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that's what I focused on."