Grit Pays Off! Sachin Tendulkar Gives 'Full Marks' To Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep After Fierce Fight vs England At The Oval

Yashasvi Jaiswal congratulates Akash Deep after scoring fifty runs during the third day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, heaped praise on Team India stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep for their clinical partnership.

The former Indian cricketer gave full marks to the cricketers for their gritty knocks against England Cricket on day three of the fifth test match.

Tendulkar added that Jaiswal was tested under pressure, and he did the job nicely. He then praised Deep for showing determination while batting at The Oval

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India has posed an imposing fightback to England Cricket in the fifth and final test at The Oval.

While the Shubman Gill-led side cannot win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, they could draw the series with a win in the series decider match in London.

Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a standout performance against England Cricket at The Oval.

The fast bowler scored his maiden half-century, while the Indian opener picked up a century to help the Indian side gain much-needed momentum.

Sachin Tendulkar was mighty impressed with their performance and said that they batted with determination while being under pressure.

"Outstanding 100 by Yashasvi on a sporting pitch that tested courage and concentration. Full marks to Akashdeep too, batting with heart and determination under pressure. Keep fighting, India," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered The Most Unpredictable Partnership

On day three of the IND vs ENG 5th Test, Akash Deep emerged as a solid night watcher who stood like a tank against the hosts. The Indian fast bowler scored a 94-ball 66, which included 12 boundaries.

Akash Deep has become the second-highest run-scorer as a night watcher after Amit Mishra. He also scored the first half-century by a nightwatcher since 2011.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also delivered a splendid effort with the bat as he continued the onslaught during India's second innings. The Indian opener picked up a splendid 164-ball 118 and had a 71.95 strike rate.