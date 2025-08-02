Grit Pays Off! Sachin Tendulkar Gives 'Full Marks' To Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep After Fierce Fight vs England At The Oval

Updated 2 August 2025 at 23:01 IST
Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, heaped praise on Team India stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep for their clinical partnership.
The former Indian cricketer gave full marks to the cricketers for their gritty knocks against England Cricket on day three of the fifth test match.
Tendulkar added that Jaiswal was tested under pressure, and he did the job nicely. He then praised Deep for showing determination while batting at The Oval
Team India has posed an imposing fightback to England Cricket in the fifth and final test at The Oval.
While the Shubman Gill-led side cannot win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, they could draw the series with a win in the series decider match in London.
Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a standout performance against England Cricket at The Oval.
The fast bowler scored his maiden half-century, while the Indian opener picked up a century to help the Indian side gain much-needed momentum.
Sachin Tendulkar was mighty impressed with their performance and said that they batted with determination while being under pressure.
"Outstanding 100 by Yashasvi on a sporting pitch that tested courage and concentration. Full marks to Akashdeep too, batting with heart and determination under pressure. Keep fighting, India," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).
Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: UAE Confirmed As Hosts For Continental Cricket Tournament, IND vs PAK To Happen in September 14 At Dubai
On day three of the IND vs ENG 5th Test, Akash Deep emerged as a solid night watcher who stood like a tank against the hosts. The Indian fast bowler scored a 94-ball 66, which included 12 boundaries.
Akash Deep has become the second-highest run-scorer as a night watcher after Amit Mishra. He also scored the first half-century by a nightwatcher since 2011.
Also Read: Rohit Sharma Spotted Outside The Oval, Hitman Arrives To Watch Day Three Action Between India And England
Yashasvi Jaiswal also delivered a splendid effort with the bat as he continued the onslaught during India's second innings. The Indian opener picked up a splendid 164-ball 118 and had a 71.95 strike rate.
The Jaiswal-Deep partnership carried Team India significantly, which helped them score a 373-run lead. England now has a 274-run target.
Published 2 August 2025 at 23:01 IST