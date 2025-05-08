Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Contributions Following Unexpected Test Retirement: ‘Your Journey Has Been Remarkable'

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has written a heartwarming message for Rohit Sharma and applauded his efforts towards Team India in red-ball cricket. Sachin recalled the time when he presented Rohit with his debut cap in 2013 and also when they were standing on Wankhede Stadium's balcony. He also thanked the Indian opener and wished him luck for what lies ahead.

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rohit Sharma Following Shock Retirement

On the evening of May 07 2025, Team India opener Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision was a shocker as it came out of nowhere, prompting speculation over the scenario. With the England tour approaching, BCCI would be actively looking for a credible alternative as Rohit, who has been a strong pillar for the Men in Blue in red-ball cricket. Sachin Tendulkar applauded the Hitman's efforts after the latter called time on his test cricket career.

"I remember presenting you with your Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens and then standing with you on the balcony of Wankhede Stadium the other day - your journey has been a remarkable one. From then to now, you have given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as a captain. Well done, Rohit, on your Test career, and best wishes for what lies ahead," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

While Rohit Sharma has pulled the curtain in two of the prominent formats, he will continue playing ODI cricket.

A New Face Will be Leading India In Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma's sudden decision to retire from test cricket would prompt the BCCI to look for a long-term skipper for the longest format of the game. Shubman Gill could be one of the leading contenders, as he has done a decent job as a vice captain. He is also showcasing his leadership credibility with the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

After the IPL 2025 season, Team India will be in action in red-ball cricket on an away tour. The Men in Blue will face England in a five-match test tour, sans Rohit Sharma.