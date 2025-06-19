Sachin Tendulkar Optimistic About Young Indian Players Pulling Off A Miraculous Performance In England Test Tour: 'We Will Do Something Special'

ENG vs IND Tests: Legendary Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar believes the Indian Cricket Team could do wonders in their upcoming Test tour in England if they scored a good amount of runs. He added that talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be their strike bowler and the visiting side's bowling quartet could provide a good amount of assist.

Sachin Tendulkar Expects India To Deliver Something Special

It is the dawn of a new era as the Gill-Gambhir era commences with India's test tour of England. With a new leadership at the helm, the Indian side features a relatively young squad. Team India's youngbloods will begin the World Test Championship Cycle against the Three Lions in Leeds.

Sachin Tendulkar has shared his thoughts on the Indian side which is currently touring England and said that this squad has a chance to deliver something special if they manage to score good runs on the scoreboard.

"I think overall, if we are able to put runs on the board, we will do something special. Our bowling attack, other than Mohammed Shami, of course, Ashwin, who has also retired. I think the bowling attack, a lot will depend on Bumrah and how the other guys support him.

Bumrah, without any doubt, is going to be our strike bowler. Along with that, how the rest of the guys that I have experienced, Prasidh (Krishna) has been in good form. Arshdeep (Singh), Shardul (Thakur), Nitish (Kumar Reddy) would be a supporting bowler," Sachin Tendulkar said to TOI.

The Indian Cricket great also said that the Indian side bolsters a balanced attack. Sachin is also hopeful that the Men in Blue will do something nice in the red-ball series.

England vs India Series Trophy Unveiled

All eyes would be locked on Shubman Gill as he commences a new era without stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin. It would be a humongous task for the 25-year-old skipper as he would lead the Men in Blue against another test cricket powerhouse in England.

India and England will lock horns for the coveted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which was unveiled a day before the series opener clash. James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar were present for the unveiling event and expressed joy after the trophy was named after them.