What Prevents BCCI From Penalising Dream11 Following Early Termination Of Team India Sponsorship? Here's Why

BCCI has been in search of a new sponsor since Dream11 prematurely ended the sponsorship deal after the online gaming bill came into effect. Just a few days ahead of the Asia Cup, Dream11 communicated to the cricket board that they will be unable to continue with the sponsorship.

Dream11 Won't Pay Any Penalty To BCCI Despite Early SPonsorship Termination

A BCCI official told The Indian Express that a Dream11 representative informed the BCCI CEO of their inability to continue with the sponsorship. “(Representatives of) Dream11 visited the BCCI office and informed CEO Hemang Amin that they won't be able to continue... As a result, they won't be the team's sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon."

Dream11 replaced Byju's as the shirt sponsor of Team India and signed a three-year deal worth INR 358 crore. They have emerged as one of India's largest fantasy gaming platforms and also have multiple deals with several IPL teams currently.

But despite Dream 11 announcing an early end to their sponsorship, they will not be subject to any kind of penalty. As per the Indian Express, an official confirmed that there is a clause which allows Dream11 to exit the partnership if its core business is affected by any new law introduced by the government.

Toyota Emerged As Contender For Team India Sponsor

With the Asia Cup all set to commence next month, the BCCI will be eager to finalise a deal before the tournament. As per NDTV, Toyota and another fintech startup are in the running for the sponsorship. They are running against time to find a new sponsor for Team India and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. could be without any main sponsor if they are unable to find any suitable sponsor in such a short time.

Team India will kickstart their Asia Cup journey on September 10, followed by the big-ticket clash against Pakistan on September 14.