Sachin Tendulkar Rings The Iconic Lord's Bell To Kickstart India vs England Showdown For The First Time, Joins Elite List

Updated 10 July 2025 at 16:40 IST
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar began the India vs England match proceedings by ringing the iconic bell at Lord's Cricket Ground. The home of cricket is hosting the third test match between the two powerhouse cricketing sides. After the series has been levelled at 1-1, both sides are rooting for a win in London.
Sachin Tendulkar was recently honoured at the MCC Museum before the action between India and England began at Lord's Cricket Ground. A portrait of the legendary Indian cricketer was unveiled at the museum. Tendulkar becomes the fifth Indian player to have a portrait in MCC's Collection. The Master Blaster already had the England vs India series named after himself, and the illustration at the MCC museum adds to his post-career milestones.
After the painting, Sachin Tendulkar received the honour of ringing the iconic Lord's Bell for the first time. The traditional bell ring signifies the beginning of a match which is being played at the home of cricket. Only selected legends have been a part of the revered tradition, and Sachin joins the list of Indian cricketers who have been a part of the ritual.
Before Sachin Tendulkar, legendary cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Sir Vivian Richards, Kapil Dev, Sir Ian Botham and Shane Warne, among others.
At the Lord's Pavilion, Sachin Tendulkar was spotted alongside former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the venue. Both of them were seen interacting with each other during the match.
Speaking of the match, England won the toss and skipper Ben Stokes opted to bat first. The English test skipper intends a turnaround after the blunders they made during the Edgbaston Test, which Team India won.
Both sides have announced just one change in their squad. Pacer Jofra Archer makes his comeback in test cricket after being named in the Playing XI. India too named a change as pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to their Playing XI, replacing Prasidh Krishna at Lord's.
Published 10 July 2025 at 16:32 IST