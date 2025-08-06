'Things Could've Been Different': Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Analysis Of Shubman Gill's Captaincy In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series played between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw. After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran walked away from the longest format of the game, England were considered to be the favourites, but the manner in which the young Indian team fought left the hosts of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series stunned. This series also marked the start of India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Verdict On Shubman Gill's Captaincy

The Indian team might be getting a lot of praise after playing out a 2-2 draw in England, but not many people had shown faith in Shubman Gill when he was announced as India's Test skipper. Gill not only finished the series with 754 runs against his name, but he also led the team with a lot of confidence and at times showed shades of aggression which is required in a series as competitive as it was.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is also referred to as the 'God of Cricket', shared his analysis of Gill's captaincy and how he led the team in England.

"All in all, a fantastic result. 2-2, things could've been different, but there are no ifs and buts in cricket. He still looked calm and composed, but when partnerships happen, it becomes difficult for any captain, and the priority becomes to dry their runs. Captaincy has a lot to do with how the bowlers are bowling, how disciplined they are and how long they can persist with their plans," said Tendulkar while speaking in a video on Reddit.

India Storm Into The Top Three Of WTC Standings

India are currently on the third spot of the World Test Championship standings and are only behind Australia and Sri Lanka. England, after the loss at the Oval, are in the fourth place. The recently concluded India vs England series was a great endorsement for Test cricket with all the five Test matches being decided on the fifth day.