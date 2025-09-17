'May He Be Blessed': Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh And Members Of India's 2011 ODI World Cup Winning Team Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi turned 75 on September 17, 2025. The Prime Minister, who has led India's resurgence as a superpower on the global stage, has also changed the sporting landscape of India. The PM, on many occasions, has been vocal about sports being the guiding force behind uniting India, and he has left no stone unturned to transform India into a sporting powerhouse.

The Prime Minister's pathbreaking and visionary efforts of introducing schemes for women and his talent discovery programs like Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) have gone a long way in helping the Indian athletes to rise and shine on global stages.

Members Of India's 2011 WC Winning Squad Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar led the charge as members of the Indian 2011 World Cup winning team wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday. Here's how the players who lifted the World Cup for India fourteen years back wished the Indian Prime Minister.

"Wishing Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

"Warm wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Under your leadership, India has taken remarkable strides in development, global recognition, and national unity. May your vision continue to guide our nation towards greater progress and prosperity," wrote Suresh Raina for the Prime Minister of India.

"Happy birthday Narendra Modi. Wishing you healthy life ahead," wrote Munaf Patel.

"Wishing our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," Yusuf Pathan tweeted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Dissecting The Policies Introduced By PM Modi That Transformed India's Sporting Landscape