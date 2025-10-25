Star Australia Batter Travis Head Moves Past Steve Smith To Secure Rare ODI Landmark During IND vs AUS Clash In Sydney

Australia's Travis Head walks off the field after getting dismissed in the 3rd ODI against India | Image: AP

India vs Australia: Star Australian batter Travis Head has achieved an elusive ODI milestone during the third 50-over match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25.

Australia have already won the series by 2-0 after sealing the first two matches of the three-match series. Now, the Aussies are aiming to whitewash Team India after beating the visitors.

Australia outplayed India in the 1st ODI match of the series, sealing a dominating seven-wicket (DLS) over India at Perth Stadium on October 19. In the second match of the series, the Aussies sealed another comprehensive win over India by two wickets. The hosts had already won the series with one game in hand.

Travis Head Leapfrogs Steve Smith To Achieve ODI Milestone

During the third and final match of the 50-over series, Australian batter Travis Head went past prolific cricketer Steve Smith to become the fastest to score 3000 ODI runs.

Head took fewer innings to cross the 3000-plus ODI runs for Australia. It took Smith 79 innings to cross the mark, while Head achieved the milestone in just 76th innings.

Travis Head failed to shine in the first two games of the series. In the first match, Head played an eight-run knock from 5 balls. Later in the second match, the 31-year-old scored 28 runs from 40 balls at a strike rate of 70.00.

However, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, Travis Head played a 29-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 116.00. The Aussie opener slammed six fours during his time on the crease. Mohammed Siraj ended Head's innings after he dismissed the Aussie in the second delivery of the 10th over.

Travis Head's Stats In ODIs

Travis Head played his maiden ODI match for Australia in 2016 against the West Indies. Since then, the left-handed batter played 79 matches and 76 innings, scoring 3007 runs at a strike rate of 105.73 and an average of 42.96.

Earlier in the third ODI match of the series, Matt Renshaw's fifty and Mitchell Marsh's 41-run knock helped Australia propel to 236 in the first innings.