'Sad Day For Indian Team': Netizens React To Piyush Chawla's Retirement From Professional Cricket

Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla bid adieu to all formats of cricket on June 6th, bringing an end to his professional career, which lasted for more than two decades.

The 36-year-old took to his official Instagram handle to announce his retirement, saying that cricket will always live within him. The star spinner added that he will carry the spirit of the game to his new journey.

"Closing this chapter with Gratitude !! Retiring from all formats of the game , thank you everyone for your support throughout this beautiful journey," Piyush Chawla wrote on Instagram while announcing his retirement.

"Though I step away from the crease, cricket will always live within me. I now look forward to embarking on a new journey, carrying with me the spirit and lessons of this beautiful game," the statement from Piyush Chawla read.

Fans React To Piyush Chawla's Retirement From Professional Cricket

As Chawla announced his retirement from professional cricket, fans gathered in huge numbers on the internet, saying that it's a 'huge loss for indian cricket and IPL franchise.'

Another fan called it a sad day as the 36-year-old hung up his boots in all three formats of cricket.

Piyush Chawla is known for his staggering performance in the IPL. He played 192 matches and 92 innings in the cash-rich tournament, picking up 192 wickets at an economy rate of 7.96, and has an average of 26.60. Chawla also holds the record of the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL.

Piyush Chawla's Stats For Team India

The spinner made his debut for Team India in the Test format in 2006 against England. Following that, he has played three Tests, picking up seven wickets.