WATCH: PSL Groundstaff Knocked Over by Wind in Lahore; Pakistan's T20 Tournament Becomes Butt of All Jokes

PSL 2026: From the ‘pink’ ball drama to the ball-tampering scandal, the Pakistan Super League is grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons - the latest being the groundstaff in Lahore being knocked over by the wind. During the latest PSL match between Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, there was rain for which the pitch had to be covered.

When the rain briefly stopped, the groundsmen were asked to remove the covers by the umpires. While removing the covers from the pitch area, the wind was so strong that is knocked over a couple of local groundsmen which looked extremely hilarious. The clip of what transpired surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the clip.

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After several inspections, the match was called off without a ball being bowled as both teams shared the points. The outfield was left saturated by the heavy rain earlier in the evening. Nothing that the groundstaff could do with the limited resources that they had. All we can hope is that other matches do not suffer this fate.

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“The ground staff are working very hard using manual super soppers to dry the main areas, especially where there are puddles. We are very optimistic and hopeful. We might have at least a five-over game, but it depends on how the situation improves,” said umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, via ESPNcricinfo.

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PSL 2026 in Shambles