Sai Sudharsan Breaks Silence After Falling Just Short Of Maiden Test Hundred Against WI: 'The Monkey In Our Mind Wants More'

Yashasvi Jaiswal congratulates Sai Sudharsan on completing fifty runs on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP

Sai Sudharsan expressed his thoughts after narrowly missing out on his maiden Test hundred against the West Indies. The youngster said that he was grateful for the knock, but his inner thoughts wanted to put up more runs on the scoreboard.

After making his debut in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Sai Sudharsan was restrictive with his performance until the Manchester Test. He struck his maiden fifty against England.

Sai Sudharsan missed out on his maiden century by 13 runs after being dismissed by Jomel Warrican via LBW. Even a review couldn't save him, as ball tracking showed everything red.

Sai Sudharsan Breaks Silence After Falling Just Short of First Test Hundred vs WI

Team India took command on day one of the Delhi Test, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal's authoritative partnership. The Arun Jaitley Stadium was lit up with Sai's performance, scoring 87 runs off 165 balls.

But the young dynamo looks proud of his knock against the West Indies as he settles into the number three position for Team India in Test cricket.

"I am definitely grateful for whatever I've done today, but there's always a monkey in our mind that wants more, wants that hundred, and so I was looking forward to a lot more.

"I was not thinking about getting runs. I was a bit more free, and I expressed a bit better in this innings. I was able to take a bit more time and let things happen instead of trying to make things happen," Sudharsan said while speaking to the commentators, as quoted by PTI.

Team India Maintains The Pressure On West Indies In Day One Action

Following KL Rahul's dismissal, Sai Sudharsan tossed the West Indies bowlers to the belters as his commanding performance lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Jaiswal-Sudharsan duo put up a clinical 193-run stand for the second wicket, which put the Indian side in the driver's seat against the visiting side.

Even though Sudharsan too lost his wicket, Jaiswal and Gill continued the attack against the Caribbean men until stumps were called. The Men in Blue scored 318 at the loss of two wickets.