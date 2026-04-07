Sai Sudharsan Shares Positive Update On GT Captain Shubman Gill Ahead Of DC Clash: 'He Is Coming Along Well'

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.

In GT’s previous game against Rajasthan Royals, skipper Shubman Gill did not take the field as he was rested.

At the toss, GT stand-in captain Rashid Khan revealed that Gill had sustained a muscle spasm, which led to his absence.

“Gill has got a bit of a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon,” Rashid Khan said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

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The Titans head into their upcoming fixture after suffering a narrow six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 4.

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Sai Sudharsan Provides Update On Shubman Gill's Fitness

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, GT batter Sai Sudharsan provided an update on Gill’s fitness, confirming that the skipper is doing well and will feature against Delhi Capitals.

“Shubman is coming along well. He’ll be playing tomorrow,” Sudharsan told reporters.

He added that the team has reviewed its last two matches, learned from mistakes, and is determined to secure its first win of the season.

“We look back on these two games, and we have learnt a lot for sure. I think we will look forward to doing that, so that we get our first win and get the momentum back,” he said.

Gujarat Titans Yet To Score Maiden Points In IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans have played two matches so far, losing both, and are yet to open their account in IPL 2026.

Currently, GT sit in ninth place on the points table with a net run rate of -0.424.