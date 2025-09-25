Sai Sudharsan Steadies India A After KL Rahul Retires Hurt During 412-Target Chase On Day 3 Against Australia A

A steady performance from India A on day three has put them in the target chase against Australia A. The hosts' clinical bowling outing helped them restrict the visitors to 185 in the second innings, contributing to a target of 412.

As India A begins the chase, a sublime batting effort from the openers eases out some pressure early in the innings. KL Rahul's steady performance and Sai Sudharsan's standing unbeaten have kept their hopes alive in the multi-day competition.

Australia A Sets 412 Run Target Against India A in 2nd Multi-Day Action

Australia A slipped early on in the competition after they lost three wickets, leaving their top order in shambles. Nathan McSweeney and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe brought some stability with their fifth-wicket partnership.

The Aussies went past the 100-run mark, but the lower-order could not contribute much after Philippe's fall of wicket.

Mohammed Siraj roared back into action by picking two wickets, while Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar scalped three wickets each. Yash Thakur also picked two wickets, restricting Australia to 185 in the second innings.

India A Start Chase Firmly, Look Well On Track vs Australia A

In response, India's openers N Jagadeesan and KL Rahul started strong with an 85-run opening stand. Unfortunately, KL Rahul retired hurt from the competition. He looked well on track and had scored a 92-ball 74, but he had to be taken off the field due to an undisclosed injury.

Sai Sudharsan continued the attack with an unbeaten 84-ball 44, while Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed after just five runs. Manav Suthar also remains unbeaten after facing eight balls as India A takes the score to 169/2.