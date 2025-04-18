'What Did The Bowler Do': Varun Chakaravarthy Questions Rare No-Ball After Heinrich Klaasen's Misstep Gave MI A Lifeline

Updated April 18th 2025, 00:15 IST
Mumbai Indians secured their third IPL victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their playoff hopes alive this season. A bizarre scene unfolded during the second innings when the Mumbai Indians were batting.
The incident happened when SRH spinner Zeesan Ansari got the prized wicket of Ryan Rickelton. The MI wicket-keeper's shot straight went to captain Pat Cummins who didn't make any mistake. But to everyone's surprise, the 3rd umpire intervened and called it a no-ball. The reason was Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were ahead of the stumps during the delivery.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Mumbai Indians' Four-Wicket Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad
As per MCC's laws of cricket , “the wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler 1) touches the bat or person of the striker or 2) passes the wicket at the striker’s end or 3) the striker attempts a run.”
Also Read: IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Sink Sunrisers Hyderabad At Wankhede, Grind Out 3rd Win To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took to social media to provide his views on the issue. He posted on X, "If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do
Thinking out loud!! What do u all think???"
But Rickelton couldn't really capitalise on the situation and was dismissed in the next ball.
Coming to the match, riding on Heinrich Klassen's late outburst, SRH posted 162 runs on the board. Jasprit Bumrah gave away just 21 runs in his four over spell. Rohit Sharma provided a solid start and valiant contributions from Ryan Rickelton and Will Jackes sealed a third win for MI in IPL 2025.
Published April 18th 2025, 00:15 IST