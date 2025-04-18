'What Did The Bowler Do': Varun Chakaravarthy Questions Rare No-Ball After Heinrich Klaasen's Misstep Gave MI A Lifeline

Mumbai Indians secured their third IPL victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their playoff hopes alive this season. A bizarre scene unfolded during the second innings when the Mumbai Indians were batting.

Varun Chakaravarthy Addressed Heinrich Klaasen Controversy

The incident happened when SRH spinner Zeesan Ansari got the prized wicket of Ryan Rickelton. The MI wicket-keeper's shot straight went to captain Pat Cummins who didn't make any mistake. But to everyone's surprise, the 3rd umpire intervened and called it a no-ball. The reason was Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were ahead of the stumps during the delivery.

As per MCC's laws of cricket , “the wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler 1) touches the bat or person of the striker or 2) passes the wicket at the striker’s end or 3) the striker attempts a run.”

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took to social media to provide his views on the issue. He posted on X, "If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do

Thinking out loud!! What do u all think???"

But Rickelton couldn't really capitalise on the situation and was dismissed in the next ball.

Mumbai Indians Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2025