Ex-Cricketer Predicts Washington Sundar's Chances Of Inclusion In India's Playing XI For Namibia Clash At T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: India will play against Namibia in the 18th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after a 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) on Saturday, February 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Washington Sundar To Join India Squad In Delhi

During the post-match presentation after the USA clash, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Washington Sundar will be joining the India squad in Delhi before the match against Namibia.

“Washi (Washington Sundar) is joining us in Delhi. He’s good. Everything is fine,” Suryakumar Yadav said on Saturday, February 7.

Washington Sundar sustained an injury during India’s first ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara. Since then, the all-rounder hasn’t played a single competitive game. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t revealed the nature of Sundar’s injury, multiple media reports suggest that the 26-year-old suffered a side strain and a mild fracture.

Will Washington Sundar Play In Delhi? Former Cricketer Predicts

Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sanjay Bangar said that the Indian team management has “high confidence” in Sundar’s abilities.

“It’s great news that Washington Sundar is going to be joining the team because the Indian team were patient with him. They have high confidence in his abilities, and the very fact that they persisted with him despite not being available for the start of the tournament means that they want to play with a similar combination,” Sanjay Bangar said.

He further predicted that Sundar won’t be playing India’s upcoming match against Namibia even if he joins the squad. He added that Jasprit Bumrah will make it into the Playing XI, replacing Mohammed Siraj.

“If, say for instance, a spin-bowling all-rounder is not available, then Washington Sundar can certainly come in. But I don’t see him playing in Delhi. I certainly see Jasprit Bumrah making it to the playing XI, and the player to miss out would be the in-form Mohammed Siraj,” he added.

Washington Sundar made his T20I debut in 2017 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In T20Is, he has played 58 matches and bowled in 54 innings, taking 51 wickets at an economy rate of 6.91 and a bowling average of 22.76.