  News /
  Cricket /
Updated May 24th 2025, 20:27 IST

'Strange Team Selection': Sanjay Manjrekar Gives His Take On 'Team In Transition' Ahead Of India's Tour Of England

The BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming Test series in England with Shubman Gill set to lead the side as he takes over captaincy from Rohit Sharma who recently retired from red ball cricket.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Sanjay Manjrekar on Indian Test squad for England
Sanjay Manjrekar on Indian Test squad for England | Image: AP and BCCI

India will kick start their World Test Championship campaign for the 2025-27 cycle in June as they will travel to England for a five match Test series. India will be missing two of their most experienced players- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two legends of Indian Cricket recently announced their retirement from red ball cricket. As a new age dawns on Indian Cricket, several cricket pundits are skeptical about the squad with Shubman Gill set to lead a very inexperienced side in England for the five match test series. 

Sanjay Manjrekar Calls India's Squad Selection ‘Strange’ 

As India's squad for the series in England was announced with Shubman Gill set to lead the side and Rishabh Pant as his deputy, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to social media to share his views on the selection of the players by the BCCI. Manjrekar called the team selection as strange and stated that the young Indian side have nothing to lose as they go to England for the series. 

"Strange team selection overall. But India go to England with nothing to lose. It’s a team in transition so we can only wish it the very best & yes, be patient when it comes to returns on investment," said Sanjay Manjrekar in a tweet on social media platform X. 

Jasprit Bumrah Not Given Captaincy Due To Workload Management 

India's fast bowling spearhead and the vice captain to Rohit Sharma in test cricket Jasprit Bumrah who many asked to be named captain missed out to Shubman Gill. According to Ajit Agarkar, Jasprit Bumrah was not named as the captain of the side so that his workload could be managed. 

Ajit Agarkar during the press conference also stated that it is confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing all five of the test matches in England also due to workload management. 

Published May 24th 2025, 20:27 IST