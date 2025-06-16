Sanjay Manjrekar Sides With England As Winners For The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Opens Up On Team India's Challenges

ENG vs IND: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes England will have the edge in the upcoming five-match series over Team India. He believes that since the Shubman Gill-led Indian side is in a phase of metamorphosis, the English side could very well secure a series win over the visiting side. Manjrakar also emphasized that England is playing at home, which would give them an added advantage in the series.

Sanjay Manjrekar Vouches For England To Win Series

Team India would begin the new World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle in an away tour against England. The challenge would be immense, as the visiting side would commence a new era with a young leadership at the helm. Shubman Gill will be leading the side, while Rishabh Pant has been named as his deputy when India faces England in the UK.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir aims to wash off the BGT memories with a dominant performance against the Three Lions. However, Sanjay Manjrekar believes the hosts would have the edge in the upcoming bilateral red-ball series.

"I think England have an edge. They are playing at home, and the Indian team is going through a transitional phase. So I think England might just pull this off," Sanjay Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

Expect the England vs India contest to be an interesting one as the visiting side will be put to the test in red-ball cricket. With no R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the squad due to their respective retirements, Team India has a significant void in terms of veteran power. The Indian side has been putting in the effort at Beckenham, but England has a chance to capitalize since they have significant advantages heading into the series.

Matthey Hayden Reveals England's Flaw Which India Could Capitalize On

While Sanjay Manjrekar believes England would have the edge, Matthew Hayden exclaimed that India also has an edge as they have several injuries and recent retirements. While speaking on JioHoitstar, the former Australia opener expressed that it would be a challenge for the side, and India could bank on the opportunity to secure an advantage in the series. Hayden added that the matches in the North would also be vital, and things could go India's way if they win those matches.