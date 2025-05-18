Sanjay Manjrekar Underlines Mumbai Indians' Recipe Of Success In IPL 2025: 'They Have Clarity'

Updated May 18th 2025, 17:14 IST
Mumbai Indians have turned back the clock in style and have emerged as one of the title contenders in IPL 2025. Before their loss to the Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya's side had won six matches to stamp their authority this season.
Mumbai are currently 4th in the IPL table with 14 points, but they have already played 12 matches and need to win the rest of their two games to secure a playoff berth. Mumbai can still not afford any more slip-ups, and given their current form, they are expected to navigate all the challenges with ease.
Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out that the Mumbai Indians seem to have found clarity, which has channelled their recent success in the cash-rich league.
During an interaction with JioHotstar, he said, “I'm not sure their campaign will be derailed, even with a few overseas players like Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks potentially unavailable for key games. They've managed to slot players into the right roles. At the start, they looked a bit unsure, but now they seem to have clarity.”
Suryakumar Yadav has played a pivotal role for Mumbai this season. The 34-year-old has smashed 510 runs in 12 matches and is leading the batting lineup from the front. Rohit Sharma too has showcased his batting skills, while Ryan Rickelton has also chipped in with 336 runs in 12 games. Jasprit Bumrah's return to the IPL has also proved to be effective and and the pacer has been at the top of his game.
Mumbai will host the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21 and will be under severe pressure to deliver. They failed to make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs and are very adamant to make it count this time around.
Published May 18th 2025, 17:14 IST