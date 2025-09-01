Sanju Samson Gives Headache to Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav With Another KCL Masterclass Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson has been in scintillating form ahead of the Asia Cup. In the ongoing KCL 2025 season, Samson came up with another masterclass on Sunday against 83 off 41 balls to take his side over the line in a tricky chase. Samson's knock was laced with nine sixes and merely two boundaries. It was a innings to remember where he was dealing in sixes.

Will Sanju Find a Spot in XI?

With runs and form under his belt, Samson now stands a real good chance of making the playing XI for the Asia Cup. Samson has amassed 368 runs in five innings at a staggering strike rate of 186.80. He is currently second on the list of highest run-getters this season.

Once Shubman Gill was made the vice-captain, one reckoned he would be in the playing XI and that's a certainty. It was believed that Sanju Samson may have to make way for Gill. But now, that may not happen and that is bound to give Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav sleepless nights. The selection team will now have to come up with a new plan in all probability to fit Gill in. How do they do it, will be interesting to see.

India Hot Favourites

Without a doubt, India will start favourites in the continental event. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and will play their tournament opener against the UAE on September 10.