Updated 9 December 2025 at 12:37 IST
Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh Ignored; Parthiv Patel Picks India's Likely Playing XI For 1st T20I vs South Africa at Cuttack
Ind vs SA: Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has picked his predicted XI for the opening T20I at Cuttack.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs SA: After clinching the ODI series 2-1, Team India get ready to lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series. With the first match set to take place at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, speculations are rife over India's playing XI. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has picked the XI he thinks coach Gautam Gambhir would field. His XI is a little strange as he has left out Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh.
As per Patel, Arshdeep will not find a spot as India are playing at home. He reckons India will back it's spinners in home conditions.
'Arshdeep doesn't get a place'
"Arshdeep doesn't get a place. This will be the XI when you are playing in Indian conditions. India's plan was spin to win in the Asia Cup. You might just get to see these kind of pitches, where you will have Varun, Axar and Kuldeep as your spinners, then Bumrah and Hardik, and Dube will give you some overs," Parthiv told on Star Sports.
Advertisement
Parthiv Patel's India Likely XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
Advertisement
Will India Start Favourites?
Yes, but slight favourites. India will have their confidence up after having beaten SA in the ODIs. Also, India have a better head to head against South Africa and they are playing in known conditions - which helps. The first match is crucial as that will set the tone for the T20I series and hence both sides would like to get off to a winning start. The first game is expected to be a humdinger in Cuttack.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 12:32 IST