Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh Ignored; Parthiv Patel Picks India's Likely Playing XI For 1st T20I vs South Africa at Cuttack

Ind vs SA: After clinching the ODI series 2-1, Team India get ready to lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series. With the first match set to take place at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, speculations are rife over India's playing XI. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has picked the XI he thinks coach Gautam Gambhir would field. His XI is a little strange as he has left out Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh.

As per Patel, Arshdeep will not find a spot as India are playing at home. He reckons India will back it's spinners in home conditions.

'Arshdeep doesn't get a place'

"Arshdeep doesn't get a place. This will be the XI when you are playing in Indian conditions. India's plan was spin to win in the Asia Cup. You might just get to see these kind of pitches, where you will have Varun, Axar and Kuldeep as your spinners, then Bumrah and Hardik, and Dube will give you some overs," Parthiv told on Star Sports.

Parthiv Patel's India Likely XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Will India Start Favourites?