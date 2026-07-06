Sanju Samson Dropped, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Retained As BCCI Announces India Squad For Zimbabwe T20I Series
Sanju Samson has been dropped while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has retained his place in the India squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe t20I series.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
BCCI has announced the T20I squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Sanju Samson has been dropped while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has retained his place in the squad.
India’s Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).
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