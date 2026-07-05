Good News For India! Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Full Tilt Ahead Of England ODIs

Indian pace superstar Jasprit Bumrah is back practising and grinding it out for the upcoming Test season, posting pictures on social media of him bowling with the red cherry.

Bumrah, who was rested for T20Is against Ireland and England but has been named for India's ODI squad against England (three-match series from July 14) and also in the Asian Games line-up (from September 19) onwards, gave the one-off Test against Afghanistan at home a miss too. The match was not a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

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His last competitive cricket tournament was the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which was a nightmare for the pace spearhead of Team India and MI, having taken just four wickets in 13 matches at an average of 102.50 and an economy rate of 8.36, with best figures of 1/15. This marks his worst IPL season ever.

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However, Bumrah played a massive role in India's ICC T20 World Cup win, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight innings at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21, with best figures of 4/15, which came in the final against New Zealand and sealed him the 'Player of the Match' award.

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India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will be held in Galle and Colombo from August 15 to 27, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the schedule on Thursday, with India's road to the ICC World Test Championship mace yet to be decided.

The opening Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. Both matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

From November 19 onwards, India will also play two Tests against New Zealand away from home at Wellington and Christchurch.