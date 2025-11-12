Updated 12 November 2025 at 12:30 IST
Sanju Samson Gets Advise From 1983 WC-Winner: 'Go to IPL Auction & Not be Involved in Trade'
IPL 2026: There is much-speculation over where will Sanju Samson go as reports confirm that a trade deal between RR-CSK is being worked out.
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson is in the spotlight as reports claim that there is a trade deal being worked out between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The claim is that Samson may head to Chennai, and Jadeja would return to Rajasthan. But, before that happens, former India cricketer Kris Srikanth has advised Samson to go into the auction and not go for a trade deal.
‘Go to auction and not be involved in a trade’
"He's (Samson) saying I don't want to play for RR. Then go to the auction and not be involved in a trade. Also Ruturaj Gaikwad is best suited to open the batting. That he wants to bat at No. 3 shouldn't matter. The team comes first and individuals come next," Srikanth said on his YouTube channel.
"RR also is a loser as Sanju has been a pillar for them in batting. But in world cricket itself, there aren't all-rounders. All-rounders are a rarity in the world. Even with the Impact Player rule, a genuine all-rounder is too valuable," he added.
For the unversed, Samson himself has expressed his desire to move out of Rajasthan after spending a lot of time at the franchise. Samson is a prolific run-getter at the top of the order and can double up as a wicketkeeper and a captain.
When is the Auction?
While the last day for retaining and releasing of players is November 15, the date of the auction is yet to be finalised. As per reports, it will happen in the third week of December and it will not happen in India.
