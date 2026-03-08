Sanju Samson Highlights Sachin Tendulkar's Instrumental Role in Redemption Push During T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played a pivotal role in the T20 World Cup Super 8s, the knockouts, and the summit clash, completing his redemption arc in the game. The cricketer's purple patch helped the Men in Blue steer through the semifinal and then the final against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson was a blessing heard at the right time as he regained his form just when the Indian cricket team needed him. With the team management backing him up, Samson came in guns blazing as an opener, helping India become back-to-back T20 World Cup champions.

Sanju Samson Hails Sachin Tendulkar's Immense Role in Steering his T20 World Cup Redemption

Sanju Samson revealed that his dreams were left shattered following the New Zealand bilaterals. However, fate turned things around as several former players reached out to help him.

The wicketkeeper-batter also shared that he had been constantly in touch with Sachin Tendulk. He had extensive conversations with the Indian batting great, receiving guidance to help him regain his form.

Advertisement

"After the NZ series, I was broken. My dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking, what can I do? But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out.

"For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big, big conversations with him. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for?" Sanju Samson said after the IND vs NZ Final match.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson Earns Player of the Tournament Honours

Sanju Samson's heroic performance for the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup helped him earn the Player of the Tournament award. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was brought in late in the tournament. But he made every opportunity count with his brisk knocks.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter struck a brilliant 321 runs in five innings and brought out his best in the final against New Zealand. He scored a 46-ball 89, smacking eight sixes and five boundaries at a strike rate of 193.48.