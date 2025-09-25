Sanju Samson Makes 'Need to be a Villain' Remark After Not Finding a Fixed Slot During T20 Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson came into the continental tournament on the back of some brilliant form, thanks to his exploits in the KCL. But in the Asia Cup, Samson, who is an opener primarily, was made to play in the middle-order. And against Bangladesh in a Super Four game, he did not even get to bat despite India losing seven wickets. Samson finally breaks silence on the issue. Being optimistic about the situation, Samson said he has to start looking at things differently now.

‘Need to be a villain’

"Recently, our Lalettan - Mohanlal, the cinema actor from Kerala, he got a very big award from the country. He has been acting over the last 30-40 years. I have also been playing for my country for the last 10 years. So, I can't say I can only do a hero role. I need to be a villain, I need to be a joker. I need to play around. I can't say that I have scored runs as an opener and I am really good at top 3. Let me try this also. Why can't I be a good villain?" Sanju replied to Manjrekar before the game against Bangladesh got underway.

India Into The Final

After winning the game by 41 runs, India sealed their spot in the summit clash of the Asia Cup.