Sanju Samson Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Chestheswar Pujara Explains Possible Logic Behind Gautam Gambhir's Move vs England

India vs England: There are too many questions being asked over why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not getting his national debut. While some fans also reckon Sanju Samson, who is out of form, should be dropped - former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara thinks otherwise. As per Pujara, Sooryavanshi would not get a game straightaway.

'Don't think Vaibhav will get his opportunity'

"There is a lot of hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and as a young player, he shouldn't be focusing on what is being said about him. I think it is important to keep the outside noise away from him, and the best way to do it is to just focus on the game. I don't think he will get an opportunity straight up. The Indian team would not want to change their top three, and I don't think Vaibhav will get his opportunity in the first 2 or 3 games. Once the Indian team starts doing well, whenever there is an opportunity in rotation, that is when Vaibhav will come into the playing 11. What he has done in the IPL, it won't be easy to replicate the same thing in English conditions," he said on Star Sports.

Will he Get Picked For 2nd T20I?

Looks unlikely at the moment despite the chorus for his inclusion growing. Ever since landing in the United Kingdom, the spotlight has been on the 15-year-old, thanks to the reputation he was coming in with. He was the top run-getter in the 2026 season of the IPL and then smashed a breathtaking 94 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka A in the final. There is bno doubt that it is just a matter of time before he gets handed his national debut.

