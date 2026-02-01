Sanju Samson's Poor Form Under Scrutiny, India Opener Uncertain For ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 'He Is Not In Form'

India vs New Zealand: With just a few days left before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, India opener Sanju Samson's poor form in the shortest format has come under scrutiny.

Sanju Samson's Misery Continues In T20Is

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Samson got the opportunity to prove himself, but he failed miserably. The 31-year-old played five matches against the Kiwis, scoring only 46 runs at a strike rate of 135.29 and an average of 9.20.

In the fifth game of the series, Samson had the best opportunity to get back his form after he played in front of his home fans. However, the wicketkeeper-batter failed again.

On his home soil against New Zealand, Samson scored six runs from six balls at a strike rate of 100.00. He slammed only one four during his time on the crease.

While speaking on Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave a blunt verdict on Samson's form, saying that he will be dropped from the Playing XI in the T20 World Cup 2026 once Tilak Varma joins the squad.

Gavaskar added that until and unless Tilak is not, Samson will struggle to get back his place in the India Playing XI.

"I think the selection committee was quite forthright, giving Sanju Samson all the opportunities. But now, with Ishan Kishan's innings here and Tilak Varma likely to return, the batting order looks definite. Unless Tilak Varma is not fit, I don't see him (Samson) being part of the XI on February 7,” Gavaskar said.

Tilak Varma To Return In Action Ahead Of T20 WC 2026

According to a report, Tilak Varma has received medical clearance from the BCCI's COE for his return to competitive cricket. The top-order batter will take part in the warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup.