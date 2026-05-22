Sanju Samson Promises to Bring Smiles Back on Faces of CSK Fans; Claims 'Jamie Overton's Injury' Hurt Their IPL 2026 Campaign

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson asked fans for forgiveness after Chennai had a season to forget. Gujarat Titans beat Chennai by 89 runs to knock them out of the playoff race. Following the humiliating run in IPL 2026, Samson promised to bring the smiles back on the faces of the CSK fans. Samson claimed that injuries throughout the season to their players hurt them, while reckoning that the injury to Jamie Overton hurt them the most.

‘Jamie Overton’s injury pushed us back’

Samson said after the match against the Titans: "This season didn’t start well for us at all. We lost three matches right at the beginning. But the way the boys bounced back from there was truly deserving of credit. Almost everyone performed well, but our performances in the last three matches were simply not good enough. Even we suffered a lot because of injuries to several players. Mainly, Jamie Overton’s injury pushed us back a lot in the last three matches, because he was in brilliant form this year. We couldn’t make the Chennai Super Kings fans happy this season, and as a team, we are sorry for that. I hope next year we will play much better cricket than this and bring smiles back to the fans’ faces."