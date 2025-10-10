Sanju Samson Returns To Long-Format, Mohammed Azharuddeen To Lead Kerala In Ranji Trophy 2025-2026

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: Experienced keeper-batter Sanju Samson made a return to the red-ball format after Kerala announced their squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) revealed the 15-member squad on Friday, October 10. Mohammed Azharuddeen will be leading Kerala in the upcoming season, replacing Sachin Baby. Last season, it was Sachin Baby who took charge as the captain of Kerala after replacing Sanju Samson.

B. Aparajit has been named as Azharuddeen's deputy for the forthcoming season.

Sanju Samson's Illustrious Numbers In First-Class Cricket

Sanju Samson's return to the long format has caught people's attention. Samson played his last red-ball match for Kerala in October 2024. Samson's last Ranji match for Kerala was against Karnataka, where he played an unbeaten 15-run knock.

In first-class cricket, Sanju Samson has played 65 matches and 107 innings, scoring 3834 runs at a strike rate of 59.95 and an average of 39.12. The 30-year-old hammered 11 centuries and 16 fifties for Kerala in the red-ball format.

Even after having solid numbers in the first-class cricket, Samson is yet to receive his maiden Test call-up for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batter made his first-class debut in 2011 against Vidarbha.

Abhishek P. Nair has received his maiden call-up for Kerala. Earlier, the all-rounder impressed Kerala coach Amay Khursiya with his all-round display.

Kerala To Take On Maharashtra In Ranji Trophy Opener

Kerala have been placed in Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 Elite Group B, alongside Saurashtra, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Karnataka, and Punjab.

Kerala will lock horns with Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 opener on October 15. The Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum will host the upcoming match.