Sanju Samson's Dismissal Was PRE-PLANNED? Riyan Parag Reveals Plot After RR Beat CSK in IPL 2026

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: As it turns out, Sanju Samson's dismissal was pre-planned by Riyan Parag. There were huge expectations from Samson after his heroics in the T20 World Cup, but he did not last long on Monday in Baraspara stadium in Guwahati in an IPL 2026 game against Rajasthan Royals. He perished for merely six runs after he was cleaned up by a Nandre Burger peach.

After the game which was comfortably won by the Royals, captain Riyan Parag revealed the plot against Samson. Parag claimed getting Samson to play that shot was pre-planned.

‘We wanted to execute something’

Parag said the idea was to observe where Samson plays the first few balls and then set the field accordingly.

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"I feel for Sanju bhai, it was the first three balls or first four balls that we wanted to execute something. That kind of went well, so we went ahead with it. And we were just trying to target where he plays his first three balls or where he plays his first four to five balls and then just set fielders accordingly and ask him to hit a better shot or hit a different shot, which is, again, a gamble sort of, but then that gives us a lot of percentage of favours in our way," he told media after the game.

"Let's say the shot he got out to, we would have wanted him to hit that shot instead of bowling short to him and him pulling it because he likes that. So we just try and make decisions a little uncomfortable for the bowlers, for the batsmen, sorry, and then we just try and execute," he added.

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