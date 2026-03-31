WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja CRYING? RR Allrounder Gets Emotional During IPL 2026 Match Against Ex-Franchise CSK

IPL 2026, RR vs CSK: Was Ravindra Jadeja crying when CSK were down in the dumps at 60 for 6? A clip has surfaced on social space which shows Jadeja teary-eyed and emotional when his former franchise was not doing well on Monday in Guwahati. Jadeja is fielding near the boundary when the camera pans towards him. The clip has already gone viral as fans are speculating all kinds of things. Here is the viral clip.

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Jadeja had a good night in the pink as he bowled three overs and picked up two wickets conceding merely 18 runs. Following the game, he spoke about his new jersey and confessed that he thinks pink looks good on him.

He also spoke about the strip used at the Baraspara claiming that he enjoyed bowing in it as it was sticky and the ball was turning.

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“I felt the wicket was a bit sticky, and the ball was turning, so I really enjoyed bowling. My job was just to hit the right areas and let the pitch do the rest,” said Jadeja.

“You can’t take anything for granted in cricket; no matter the target, you have to work hard, play your shots, and give your 100 per cent,” he added.

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Personally, Jadeja would be high on confidence after his brilliant debut for his first-ever franchise in IPL. While speaking to the broadcasters, Jadeja recalled how he was dubbed as the ‘rockstar’ by the late Shane Warne.