Ambati Rayudu's BIZARRE Excuse After CSK's Embarrassing Loss in MS Dhoni's Absence vs RR in IPL 2026: 'Can Say It's Young Side'

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu came up with a lame excuse after the yellow army succumbed to a heavy loss at Baraspara in Guwahati. As per Rayudu, it is a young side and they would learn with time. He also reckoned that there was a lack of application by the batters and hoped that would change in the upcoming games.

'Can say it's a young side as well'

"Definitely, the conditions were tough, but a little application was needed. They had the batsman to do that. Unfortunately, the shot selection was not great, especially in the first 4-5 overs. That's where the batting innings was lost. If they have lost two less wickets in that period, maybe they would have gone on to score 150 or 160, which would have been quite tough to chase on this pitch," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

"A little more application was needed. You can say it's a young side as well. Maybe they need a little bit of time to gel in and, you know, get the innings and the squad going, but no excuses to be honest," he said.

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CSK's Top-Four Fail

One has to admit that CSK has got off to a poor start, but the positive is - from here, things can only get better and hence the players need to keep believing in their abilities.

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