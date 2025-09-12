Sanju Samson's Fandom Very Similar to Virat Kohli; Viral Video From Asia Cup 2025 is Proof!

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson may not be a regular Team India member, he does not even play all the three formats - yet his popularity is very similar to that of Virat Kohli. And if you thought Samson was popular only in India, you are wrong. After India hammered UAE in Dubai, Samson, who only kept and did not bat - got a rousing reception. It was strange as he did not have a big impact in the game.

Chants of ‘Sanju, Sanju’ could be heard and that showed his popularity. Among those few fans who came to watch the players at nets, almost everyone wanted Sanju's autograph. Samson, being the kind soul he is, obliged and gave his autograph to most of his fans.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation over his spot in the India T20 side because of the inclusion of vice-captain Shubman Gill. Most reckoned with Gill taking the opening spot in the batting order, Samson may have to miss out to Jitesh Sharma. But that was not the case as he was in the playing XI against the UAE. In all probability, he is looked at as someone who would slot into the No. 5 spot in the batting order.

India Hot Favourites to Clinch Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are frontrunners to clinch the Asia Cup title. After beating UAE, India now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a big-ticket game on September 14 in Dubai.