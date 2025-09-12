WATCH | Sanju Samson Tops Bronco Test Featuring Team India Stars Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah?

Asia Cup 2025: So the ‘Bronco’ Test finally happened. Who topped it, was it Sanju Samson who shone through beating the rest? That is exactly what the clip posted by the Board of Control of Cricket in India shows at the very end. Samson gets a pat on the back from Adrian Le Roux, who is India's strength and conditioning coach. The Indian players including Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, among others, underwent the test in the UAE ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 game against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

The South African Le Roux revealed why the Indian players were made to take the Bronco test.

Why The 'Bronco' Test? Building Endurance, Building Champions

“The run we did today is the Bronco run. It’s not a new run or a new measurement. It’s been around for a number of years in different sporting codes and it’s just something we introduced recently within the team environment," Le Roux said.

“The idea is two-fold. One is we can use it as a training mechanism and the second one we can also use it as a measurement. So we get a good idea where the players are in terms of their aerobic fitness and if we’re moving in the right direction," he added.

India Firm Favourites vs Pakistan

Without any doubt, India will start overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.