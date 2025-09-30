Sanju Samson Should be Picked For India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour. Here's Why

India vs Australia: Sanju Samson is a top-order batter, but he did not get a fair run in the Asia Cup at his regular batting position. Throughout the Asia Cup, he did not look at ease with the No. 5 spot and that was visible. Now, with not a lot of clarity on Rishabh Pant's injury, will Samson get picked up for the ODI series during the white-ball tour of Australia? While KL Rahul can double-up as a keeper, will Samson make the squad as a reserve option.

Numbers Don't Lie

In the past, Samson not been a regular in the ODI scheme of things despite having good numbers. In 16 ODI's, he has amassed 510 runs at an average of 56.67. These runs have come at a strike rate of 99.61. It also includes three fifties and a century with a best score of 108. Getting a shot in the ODIs will also do his confidence a lot of good. He made his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka, but since then, he has not got a lot of opportunities. He would dearly be hoping he gets a ODI call-up.

The squad for the Australian tour is yet to be announced. The announced by the BCCI is expected to happen soon. As per reports, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would also mark their international comeback after months.

India vs Australia

The Indian team would play three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia.