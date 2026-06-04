Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer And Tilak Varma; Contenders to Take Over From Suryakumar Yadav as India's Next T20 Captain

India's Next T20 Captain: Suryakumar Yadav has been removed as the T20 captain and now it will be interesting to see who becomes his successor. It is understood that Suryakumar was removed as his form was not upto the mark. There is also a high-possibility that now that he is not the captain of the side, he may not even find a spot in the XI. It is clear that the selectors are ready to move on from Surya after giving him a long run.

While the selectors are set to meet soon to discuss Surya's successor, there are three names doing the rounds as per multiple reports. Here are the three options BCCI will mull over for the captaincy of the T20 side.

The 3 Choices

Sanju Samson: The CSK opener is very much a frontrunner to take over from Suryakumar Yadav. He has led teams in the past and hence will not be new to the role. He has been in good form with the bat and that is bound to inspire the rest. There is no doubt that Samson is a good choice.

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Shreyas Iyer: The Punjab Kings captain is an inspirational leader and a proven captain. He has led IPL teams in the past successfully and comes across as the right person to take over. Over the past season, there have been murmurs that he is in the radar of the selectors.

Tilak Varma: The left-hander emerges as the dark horse. Having limited experience of leading teams, Tilak has been a regular in the T20 mix and that is what works in his favour. It would not be wrong to say that it would be a surprise if he becomes India's next T20 captain.