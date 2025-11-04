Sanju Samson to be Benched, Again? India's Predicted Playing XI For 4th T20I vs Australia

India vs Australia: India levelled the series at Hobart and now Suryakumar Yadav and Co. would like to take the lead in the next game. It was a convincing win for India which would give them a lot of confidence going into the next one. For the unversed, India made three changes to their side after the loss at Melbourne. And now the question is, would they look to tinker with the winning XI?

Will Samson be Benched, Again?

Samson was benched in the Hobart game after failing to get among the runs at Adelaide, now all the curiosity seems to be around him over whether he stays on the bench or gets picked? And if he does get picked, what number will he bat in is the other question. The problem is Samson is an opener and has an opener's mindset and hence it is becoming difficult for him to adjust at any other number.

The feeling is that India would stick to the same XI in the match at the Gold Coast. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will continue to open and it would be interesting to see who plays at No. 3. Will they back Suryakumar Yadav again or may be have Tilak Verma at that number. Also the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar did well, so there is no question any of them would be removed.

India's Likely XI For 4th T20I

Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

