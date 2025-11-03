Shafali Verma Breaks Multiple Records With All-Round Masterclass In Final As Team India Clinch Maiden Women's World Cup Title

Shafali Verma celebrates her wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur in the final at the Women's World Cup 2025 | Image: AP

Women's World Cup 2025: India sealed a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November.

Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-round performance with both bat and ball. In the first innings, Shafali scored 87 runs from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. The 21-year-old slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes during her time on the crease.

In the second innings, Shafali picked up two wickets at a very crucial time when the Women in Blue needed to break partnerships. The youngster dismissed South Africa's Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in the second innings.

Shafali Verma Claims Multiple Records Following All-round Display In Final

With her stellar performance in the summit clash, Shafali Verma broke multiple records in the ODIs. Shafali became the youngest cricketer to win the 'Player of the Match' award at a Women's World Cup final at the age of 21 years and 278 days.

The youngster also achieved another milestone for the highest score by an Indian opener in a World Cup final. Earlier in it was Punam Raut’s 86-run knock in 2017 against England, and Virender Sehwag’s 82-run knock in 2003 against Australia.

Shafali Verma was included in the India squad just a day before the semi-finals against Australia after opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury.

Shafali Verma's Numbers In ODIs

Shafali Verma played her maiden Women's ODI match against England in 2021. The 21-year-old played 31 ODI matches and scored 741 runs at a strike rate of 86.47 and an average of 24.7. She has scored five half-centuries for the Women in Blue in the 50-over format.

Summarizing the match, Shafali Verma's 87-run knock and Deepti Sharma's 58 runs helped India power to 298/7 in the first innings.