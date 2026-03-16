Sanju Samson Will Win Orange Cap? Ex-KKR Star Backs CSK Debutant Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: We are less than a fortnight away from the start of a new IPL season and predictions are rife. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Sanju Samson to bag the Orange cap already. Chopra reckons Samson will continue his good form from the T20 World Cup into the cash-rich league and that is bound to benefit the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

Samson was unstoppable in the must-win games for India at the T20 World Cup. Against West Indies, he scored a match-winning 97* to take the side into the semi-final. In the crucial semis against England, he once again came good as he hit a maverick 89.

In the final against New Zealand as well, he hit a blazing 89. His good show in the T20 WC also earned him the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

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He said this on the Crex Instagram handle.

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Samson Orange, Bumrah Purple

Chopra made other predictions as well. He feels Jasprit Bumrah will emerge with the most wickets and bag the Purple cap. Bumrah was unstoppable in the T20 WC. He picked up four wickets in a high-scoring final to win the title for the Men in Blue and help them defend their silverware successfully. Chopra went on to back young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the Emerging Players' Award. In fact, Chopra also picked his four teams for the playoffs. As per the ex-KKR star, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings would be the final four.

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