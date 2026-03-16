Vaibhav Sooryavanshi REVEALS IPL 2026 Goal For Rajasthan Royals BCCI Naman Awards: 'Win The Trophy'

BCCI Naman Awards: It was a glitzy affair at the BCCI Naman Awards on Sunday in New Delhi. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will celebrate excellence across the Indian cricketing spectrum at the prestigious Naman Awards 2026, young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show. After his stupendous run at the T20 WC and the Youth ODIs, Sooryavanshi wants to do really well in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

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‘Goal this IPL season is to win the trophy’

At the awards function, Sooryavanshi said he wants to make a significant contribution for his side and help them win the coveted IPL trophy.

"The goal this IPL season is to win the trophy for the team, as it is very important. I want to do well, and my performance will help the whole team. This is my goal — to contribute to RR’s wins and win the trophy for the franchise," Sooryavanshi said at the BCCI Naman Awards on Sunday night.

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"When I made my domestic debut, RR had been keeping an eye on me during my domestic and Under-19 games. Their scouting team had been keeping an eye on me for a long time. I felt that I could go to RR because my trial with them had gone very well,” he added.

“I am happy to be with RR, as I have improved a lot too in my life while playing for them," he added further.

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Vaibhav's Role For RR