Sans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; no Fans Outside Airport to Welcome Shubman Gill-Led Team India in The UK | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: The remaining players of the Indian team, who were busy with the IPL, reached the United Kingdom on Thursday. The team, led by Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir, landed at the airport, but to everyone's surprise there were no fans outside the airport to welcome the Indian team. Usually, the Indian team is used to massive fanfare wherever they travel across the globe. But with no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the squad, there were hardly any fans outside the airport. This is another testament to the popularity Rohit and Kohli enjoyed in whites.

Ind vs Eng - Preview

The Indian team will play a five-match Test series. For the unversed, the Indian team is without their two biggest superstars - Rohit and Kohli - so, the side is in transition. The first Test takes place at the Headingley in Leeds from June 20. It will also be the start of the new World Test Championship. Both teams will look for a good start, ideally a win to get the series started.

Match Schedule:

1st Test: June 20–24, 2025 – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2–6, 2025 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10–14, 2025 – Lord’s, London

4th Test: July 23–27, 2025 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31–August 4, 2025 – Kia Oval, London