Bengaluru Stampede- BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Vows To Introduce Stringent Regulation: 'We Cannot Be A Silent Spectator'

A tragic stampede-like situation unfolded in Bengaluru, claiming 11 innocent lives while several people were injured outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's maiden IPL title celebration on June 5. Virat Kohli's side defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lay their hand on their maiden IPL trophy in Ahmedabad on June 3.

BCCI Planning To Issue Strict Directive For Title Celebration

A lack of clarity seemed to be the reason behind the chaos. Despite Bengaluru police's strict directive against a trophy parade, RCB's social media handle put out information that there would be a parade for the title-winning team. Thousands of people gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later admitted they didn't anticipate crowd would gather in such a large number. Bengaluru police did issue a directive asking people to avoid roads around Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3 PM to 8 PM.

Following the mishap, BCCI is now planning to issue guidelines for celebrations for future purposes, secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to Cricbuzz. "At some stage BCCI will have to do something. We cannot be a silent spectator. It was a private affair of RCB but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future.”

Complaint Filed In Bengaluru Against Virat Kohli

In the aftermath of the incident, a complaint has also been filed against Virat Kohli at the Cubbon Park Police Station. H.M. Venkatesh, a senior social activist, filed the complaint, and police have ensured his complaint will be looked at. Earlier, RCB's marketing head Nikhil Sosale was arrested while an FIR has also been registered against the IPL 2025 champions, the event management company and the Karnataka State Cricket Association. But the KSCA moved to the High Court seeking a quashing of the FIR.