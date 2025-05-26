'Here's To Forever': Sara Tendulkar Follows Mumbai Indians' Footsteps, Shares Heartwarming Post For Parents Sachin And Anjali

Sara Tendulkar penned down a heartwarming note to wish her parents, Sachin and Anjali, on their 30th marriage anniversary.

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, who is a doctor by profession, Anjali, have completed three decades of marriage.

While wishing her parents on their marriage anniversary, Sara Tendulkar shared some nostalgic pictures of Sachin and Anjali from their marriage, where they are captured with garlands.

Sara Tendulkar Congratulates Sachin and Anjali On Their Marriage Anniversary

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sara Tendulkar congratulated Sachin and Anjali, calling them an iconic duo. She added that they have built a life with love, which inspires their closed ones.

"Celebrating 30 years of this iconic duo!!! Together, you’ve built a life filled with the kind of love that inspires us all. Here’s to forever and beyond," Sara Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

Sachin and Anjali tied their knot on May 25th, 1995. The two are also the parents of Arjun and Sara Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar has followed in his father's footsteps, and currently, he is a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the Ranji Trophy, Arjun has played for Mumbai but later moved to Goa.

Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar is a registered nutritionist. Earlier in 2025, Sara took charge of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Sachin Tendulkar's Staggering Stats In Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is known as the god of cricket, who has achieved numerous records during his career. The 52-year-old has achieved a few records during his cricketing time, which will take decades to break.

Sachin made his debut for Team India in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. Following that he played 200 Tests and 329 innings, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. His highest score in the long format is 248*.