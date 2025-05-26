Yograj Singh Backs The Appointment Of Shubman Gill As India's Next Test Skipper, Underlines Big Factor Behind Youngster's Meteoric Rise

Updated May 26th 2025, 18:22 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Shubman Gill's appointment as India's next Test captain. Gill being appointed as the skipper in the longest format is the start of a new era for the Indian Test team. The Indian Test skipper's first assignment will be an away India vs England series that will be played after the culmination of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.
In a sudden turn of events, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month. The star duo announcing their decision to walk away from Test cricket is something that nobody saw coming. Virat and Rohit not playing Test cricket anymore has left a huge void in the Indian Test team as far as experience is concerned. Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, recently spoke about Shubman Gill's meteoric rise in the Indian cricket team and also credited his son for mentoring the Indian Test captain.
'Someone like Yuvraj Singh, the greatest cricketing brain in the world, taking Gill under his wing is a big thing. If Shubman Gill has become the captain today and will stay for a long time, Yuvraj Singh's guidance will play and has played an essential role in that. The credit for Shubman Gill's performance goes to his father and Yuvraj Singh', said Yograj.
Shubman Gill will have a herculean task ahead of him to lead India in England, against England in a five-match Test series. The England series also marks the start of India's World Test Championship 2027 cycle. India have never won a Test series in England since 2007, and they'd certainly like to break the victory drought on English soil. The last time India visited England for a Test tour, the series ended in a 2-2 draw.
