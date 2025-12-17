Sarfaraz Khan Lives His 'Jersey' Moment, Shares Emotional Instagram Story After Chennai Super Kings End His Three-Year-Old IPL Exile

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction witnessed Indian players being rewarded for their domestic performances. The Chennai Super Kings walked into the IPL 2026 auction with a hefty purse of Rs. 43.40 crore and with 9 slots to fill for the upcoming edition.

The five-time champions also had four overseas slots to fill. The five-time champions who have always preferred experience over youth took a different route this time and rewarded youngsters for their performances in domestic cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan Reacts To The End Of His IPL 2026 Exile

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan's IPL future was under the radar, especially after the strong domestic performances that he put up recently. Just hours before the auction started, Khan slammed a 22-ball 73 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. The youngster did go unsold in the initial rounds of the auction, but was later picked by the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Sarfaraz Khan's Instagram story / Image: Instagram/@chennaiipl

As soon as the Super Kings picked up Sarfaraz, he posted a story of the famous Train Station scene from the movie Jersey on his Instagram account. Sarfaraz, who last played the IPL in 2022, has finally found a team and he will want to make the most of the opportunity that he has at his disposal.

Chennai Super Kings Squad For IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.

Dissecting Sarfaraz Khan's IPL Numbers