Updated 9 January 2026 at 12:26 IST

‘Sarpanch Sahab Should Be Picked Automatically’: Shreyas Iyer Tipped To Replace Tilak Varma in T20 World Cup After Latest Injury Concern

Tilak Varma's abdominal injury has made him uncertain for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Anirban Sarkar
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer | Image: AP

Tilak Varma's latest injury concern has made him uncertain for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak has been a pivotal part of the Men In Blue and he is currently recovering from an abdominal issue.

Star India Batter Tipped To Replace Tilak Varma In T20 World Cup

Tilak has been ruled out of the first three T20I matches against New Zealand and while he will be assessed before taking a call on his availability for the last two T20I matches. BCCI stated, “India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well.”

Should Tilak fail to get fit on time, BCCI needs to slot in a replacement. Aakash Chopra believes Shreyas Iyer will be a brilliant selection given his current form.

He posted on X, “Who can it be? Shreyas Iyer. ‘Sarpanch’ sahab should be picked automatically. He is already playing well and scored in the Vijay Hazare Trophy too. Even when Iyer was not picked in the Asia Cup, it felt slightly unfair, but it was understandable. But there is an opportunity for a middle-order role here. He is also an experienced player and set the IPL on fire. He fits the bill, and Shreyas Iyer gets my vote."

Shreyas Iyer Gets Green Signal From BCCI

Shreyas has been India's best bet in the ODIs. The vice captain last featured in the Sydney ODI match against Australia and a spleen injury kept him on the sidelines for a prolonged time. He was picked in the New Zealand ODI squad and as per ESPN Cricinfo, Iyer has received the green signal from BCCI's medical team after proving his fitness in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With scores of 82 and 45, Iyer has once again justified his selection in 50-over cricket, and he is now expected to link up with the Indian squad on Friday in Vadodara, two days ahead of the 1st ODI match.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 9 January 2026 at 12:26 IST